'It's a Koo d'etat' - Mzansi shocked at massive 20-million can recall

South Africans have reacted with shock after Tiger Brands announced on Monday that it has withdrawn 20-million of its canned vegetable products because of a leak in a small number of cans.

The affected Koo and Hugo products were manufactured between May 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021.

Koo said though no health issues have been reported so far, it wants to ensure the safety of consumers. The product recall will cost the company between R500m and R650m.

“No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Although there is a low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. The company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) therefore made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers,” Tiger Brands said in a statement.

TimesLIVE reported the company said the packaging company disclosed the issue during a shareholder's meeting in May.

“These defective cans were identified before the final labelling of the finished products and were traced back to three different batches of cans which had been purchased from one of the division's key packaging suppliers.

Consumers can identify cans that are part of the recall by checking the date code stamped on the bottom or top of the can. Products can be returned to their supermarkets for a refund.

Here are some of the reactions on social media: