It's all in the name: No water in Klaarwater and surrounds ... again

“As a result of this leak, the Shallcross reservoir is battling to fill up, causing a strain on downstream reservoirs.”

“The major leak is affecting the supply of water to other outer lying areas as there is a drop in trunk main pressure to adjacent systems. For this reason, some areas downstream of Shallcross reservoirs are already experiencing major outages. Repairs are under way on this major leak,” said municipal spokesperson Mandle Nsele.

He said due to complexity and site conditions, it was projected that the repairs would take up to a week.

The water supply would likely be fully restored on July 30.

Community organisations have rallied around residents by bringing in water to the affected areas.

Nsele said water tankers would be dispatched to all affected areas.

