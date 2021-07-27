South Africa

It's all in the name: No water in Klaarwater and surrounds ... again

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
27 July 2021 - 11:44
eThekwini municipality said there would be water interruptions in parts of Shallcross, Klaarwater and Pinetown due to a major leak on a 750mm rising main from Northdene 3 pumps to Shallcross reservoir.
eThekwini municipality said there would be water interruptions in parts of Shallcross, Klaarwater and Pinetown due to a major leak on a 750mm rising main from Northdene 3 pumps to Shallcross reservoir.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Water woes continue to plague Klaarwater, Shallcross and Pinetown due to a major leak from the Northdene pumps.

On Friday, eThekwini municipality said there would be water interruptions in parts of Shallcross, Klaarwater and Pinetown due to a major leak on a 750mm rising main from Northdene 3 pumps to the Shallcross reservoir.

“As a result of this leak, the Shallcross reservoir is battling to fill up, causing a strain on downstream reservoirs.”

“The major leak is affecting the supply of water to other outer lying areas as there is a drop in trunk main pressure to adjacent systems. For this reason, some areas downstream of Shallcross reservoirs are already experiencing major outages. Repairs are under way on this major leak,” said municipal spokesperson Mandle Nsele. 

He said due to complexity and site conditions, it was projected that the repairs would take up to a week.

The water supply would likely be fully restored on July 30.

Community organisations have rallied around residents by bringing in water to the affected areas.

Nsele said water tankers would be dispatched to all affected areas.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'We are now living the life of buckets': Dry taps leave Tshwane residents stranded

Some areas of Tshwane have been without water since Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

'I'll never look at water the same again': Joburg residents hit by water shortages

Some people in Fairland and Northcliff had been without water for as long as five days, says ward councillor.
News
1 month ago

Water supply restored to Durban Covid-19 hotspot

A pump that malfunctioned, cutting off the water supply to Chatsworth, south of Durban, was repaired on Thursday.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's plan for ANC to pick mayors with skills News

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...