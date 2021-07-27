More than 700,000 entries and exits counted at SA borders in May

Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho are among the 10 leading Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries in terms of the number of tourists who visited SA in May 2021.

This is according to the tourism and migration statistical report released by Stats SA on Tuesday. The report provides information on SA residents and foreign travellers who entered or left the country in May.

“The 10 leading Sadc countries in terms of the number of tourists visiting SA in May 2021 were: Mozambique 46,653 (29.5%); Zimbabwe 33,343 (21.1%); Lesotho 32,702 (20.7%); Eswatini 16,225 (10.3%); Namibia 8,489 (5.4%); Botswana 8,075 (5.1%); Zambia 5,714 (3.6%); Malawi 4,122 (2.6%); Tanzania 1,131 (0.7%); and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) 984 (0.6%),” read the report.

Data shows in May, 735,165 travellers (arrivals, departures and transits) passed through SA ports of entry and exit.

The data collected by department of home affairs immigration officers at the ports of entry into and out of SA shows the travellers were made up of 239,831 SA residents and 495,334 foreign travellers.