COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The decline in jabs for minors could open the door to more outbreaks, warn experts

July 28 2021 - 10:38

Basic education department clears the air on 'threat' to teachers who are not vaccinated

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu has cleared the air amid fears teachers who have not taken Covid-19 vaccines may lose their jobs.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, Mahlangu said the department would “accommodate” and work with teachers who refused to get vaccinated for medical, constitutional, religious or cultural reasons.

Mahlangu said the department was looking at several options to keep working with teachers who are not vaccinated, with “letting teachers go” an absolute last resort.