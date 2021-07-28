COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The decline in jabs for minors could open the door to more outbreaks, warn experts
July 28 2021 - 10:38
Basic education department clears the air on 'threat' to teachers who are not vaccinated
Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu has cleared the air amid fears teachers who have not taken Covid-19 vaccines may lose their jobs.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, Mahlangu said the department would “accommodate” and work with teachers who refused to get vaccinated for medical, constitutional, religious or cultural reasons.
Mahlangu said the department was looking at several options to keep working with teachers who are not vaccinated, with “letting teachers go” an absolute last resort.
July 28 2021 - 10:36
US to ship 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to SA, Nigeria to get Moderna
The US government on Wednesday will ship nearly 10-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria and SA as the continent battles a third wave of infections, White House officials said.
Four-million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will go to Nigeria and 5.66-million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to SA, the officials said.
The SA shipment is the single largest by the US since it began sending vaccine shots overseas, one of the officials said. The latest shipments bring the total number of US vaccine doses sent to Africa to 16.4-million.
July 28 2021 - 08:00
IMF worries vaccine leading to economic disparity
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday maintained its 6% global growth forecast for 2021, upgrading its outlook for the United States and other wealthy economies but cutting estimates for developing countries struggling with surging Covid-19 infections.
July 28 2021 - 07:54
Home Affairs staff, on the front line during pandemic, get vaccinations
July 28 2021 - 07:30
Biden considers requiring Covid-19 vaccines for federal workers
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require US federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
July 28 2021 - 07:04
SA-born billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong aims his shot at vaccine booster
South African-born US biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is backing a Covid-19 vaccine candidate that he sees as having potential as a universal booster of other pandemic shots.
ImmunityBio Inc, of which the 68-year-old holds about 13%, is developing a vaccine called hAd5 that’s intended to specifically activate T-cells that scientists believe are a key part of the immune response against Covid-19. This quarter, the South African-born biotech tycoon will begin trials in the country, the scene of what he calls a Covid-19 “firestorm” as the Delta variant drives a third wave of infections.
Most vaccines work to elicit immune proteins called antibodies blocking the spike protein that the coronavirus uses to enter cells. San Diego-based ImmunityBio is trying to raise T-cells against both the spike and another viral protein, called the nucleocapsid, Soon-Shiong said. This could make it ideal for use as a booster for different types of vaccines, he said in an interview.
July 28 2021 - 07:00
Will drinking alcohol affect how well the Covid-19 vaccine works?
The lifting of the ban on alcohol sales under level 3 lockdown has raised concerns about whether liquor consumption interferes with the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Johannesburg-based general practitioner Dr Marlin McKay told TimesLIVE doctors always advise patients against taking medication with alcohol but said there is no scientific evidence that it interrupts the vaccine.
“No doctor will ever advise that it's OK to take medicine while under the influence,” he said.
Dr Hillary Mukudu warned people to steer away from consuming alcohol during the vaccination period.
July 28 2021 - 06:30
India reports 43,654 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reported 43,654 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the federal government said on Wednesday.
The country's total case load now stands at 31.44 million infections, according to a Reuters tally.
July 28 2021 - 06:00
Focus on Covid-19 spells trouble for childhood vaccinations
With Covid-19 vaccinations in full swing in many parts of the world, childhood inoculation should not be put on the back burner.
The warning is based on findings by public health researchers who worry that a drop in vaccination during the pandemic could give rise to preventable childhood infections and deaths.
According to the University of Washington study, the decline in the measles (MCV1) and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) vaccines — which protect against deadly infectious diseases in childhood — could increase disease outbreaks once Covid-19 prevention measures subside. Vaccine mop-up campaigns should be intensified, the experts urged.
The study, which appears in the Lancet, shows that in 2020 the global coverage of DTP3 fell by about 8% to 76%, a level that has not been seen in 13 years. On the other hand the measles vaccines dropped by 7.7% to 79%, a level not seen in 15 years.
While these disruptions in vaccinations were severe in the earlier months of the pandemic, and countries have since started mopping up in the second half of 2020, experts said such efforts were far from completion, with about 17 million children still missing doses of those two vaccines.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 36 721 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7 773 new cases, which represents a 21.2% positivity rate. A further 370 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 70 388 to date. Read more: https://t.co/nqWxW16WjZ pic.twitter.com/byVbPoebUx— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 27, 2021