Five arrested for murder of North West cops found burnt in police van

28 July 2021 - 12:50 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of two North West police officers. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two North West police officers, whose charred remains were found in a burnt police van on Tuesday.

The five were arrested on Wednesday morning in Logageng village by a multidisciplinary team including the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, detective service and tactical response team.

This just two days after Const Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Sgt Mojalefa Horatius Molete, 42, reportedly went missing after they lost contact with their commander while on patrol in their precinct. 

North West Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso explained that while the two were working, they spotted a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen goats.

“The members reported the incident to their commander and mentioned that they would be bringing the suspect's vehicle to the police station soon.

“About an hour later, the police reported that they were not far from the police station. However, they never arrived and could not be reached on their cellphones or police radio. A manhunt was immediately launched.”

Manhunt launched after charred remains of NW cops found in police car

The two bodies were discovered a day after the officers lost contact with their commander while out on patrol.
News
9 hours ago

On Tuesday, Rikhotso said community members had alerted police to blood stains on a road leading to the police station. 

When police arrived at the scene, a knife and a police badge belonging to one of the officers was found. The second officer's badge was found near Mareetsane road.

“Further investigations led the team to a burnt state vehicle wherein the bodies of the police officers were discovered,” Rikhotso said.

The five suspects were found with a 9mm pistol, allegedly taken from the officers, a hammer, clothing with suspected blood stains and a vehicle.

All the items were taken for further investigation, Rikhotso confirmed.

The suspects will appear in the Ganyesa magistrate’s court on charges of murder, malicious damage to property and possession of a stolen firearm.

