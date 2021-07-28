Five arrested for murder of North West cops found burnt in police van

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two North West police officers, whose charred remains were found in a burnt police van on Tuesday.

The five were arrested on Wednesday morning in Logageng village by a multidisciplinary team including the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, detective service and tactical response team.

This just two days after Const Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Sgt Mojalefa Horatius Molete, 42, reportedly went missing after they lost contact with their commander while on patrol in their precinct.

North West Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso explained that while the two were working, they spotted a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen goats.

“The members reported the incident to their commander and mentioned that they would be bringing the suspect's vehicle to the police station soon.

“About an hour later, the police reported that they were not far from the police station. However, they never arrived and could not be reached on their cellphones or police radio. A manhunt was immediately launched.”