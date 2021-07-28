South Africa

Manhunt launched after charred remains of NW cops found in police car

28 July 2021 - 06:56 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
North West police have launched a manhunt after the burnt bodies of two officers were discovered. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A manhunt has been launched in the North West after the gruesome discovery of the charred remains of two police officers on Tuesday.

The bodies, which were inside a burnt police van, were found in Mosita, in North West, a day after the two reportedly went missing while out on patrol.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the two officers were attending to complaints in their precinct on Monday evening when they lost contact with their commander at Mareetsane police station in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district.

“As the hours progressed with no contact, the shift management started searching for the pair.

“On Tuesday afternoon the search led to the discovery of the two bodies in the back of a burnt state motor vehicle in bushes,” Muridili told TimesLIVE.

She said the charred bodies needed to be subjected to DNA testing for positive identification. 

The motive for the killing would form part of investigations.

A 72-hour activation plan has been instituted by North West police, Muridili confirmed.

The gruesome discovery comes a week after the burnt body of a public order police officer was found in the back of his car during unrest in KwaZuluNatal. 

The officer's remains were found two days after he was reported missing in Mariannhill. He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

