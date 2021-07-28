South Africa

Ngizwe Mchunu to remain behind bars as bail application continues on Thursday

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 July 2021 - 18:08
Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu seen at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday. His bail application continues on Thursday.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu's lawyers will on Thursday present evidence before the Randburg magistrate's court in support of a bail bid.

Mchunu is one of a number of suspects to appear in court in Gauteng regarding the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma on July 7.

Mchunu has been charged with incitement.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state led evidence first. 

She said the onus lies on the state to prove to the court that the interests of justice do not permit the release the accused person on bail.  

“We submitted the affidavit of the investigating officer, as well as well as four video clips that were played in court, to substantiate our allegation that Mr Mchunu is a flight risk, that it is not in the interests of justice that he be released on bail and that releasing him on bail would undermine public order or public peace,” Mjonondwane said.

The matter was rolled over to Thursday for Mchunu to present his evidence.

TimesLIVE

