Ngizwe Mchunu to remain behind bars as bail application continues on Thursday

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu's lawyers will on Thursday present evidence before the Randburg magistrate's court in support of a bail bid.

Mchunu is one of a number of suspects to appear in court in Gauteng regarding the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma on July 7.

Mchunu has been charged with incitement.