South Africa

Three elderly people attacked in their homes in Eastern Cape town

28 July 2021 - 07:35 By TimesLIVE
The instrument used in the assaults was confiscated by police.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault of three elderly residents of New Rest, Peddie, in the Eastern Cape. 

Police said the victims, aged between 64 and 66, were discovered in their homes with wounds on their upper bodies. They were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Details are sketchy at this stage.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of investigations,” said police.

“The instrument used in the assaults was confiscated by police.”

The suspect is due to appear in the Peddie magistrate’s court soon.

Acting Amathole district police commissioner Brig Ngangema Xakavu said: “It is  disheartening to deal with such cases where individuals in the community brutally attack and assault our vulnerable citizens.”

TimesLIVE

