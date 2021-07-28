South Africa

WATCH | Video of ‘unfit’ soldier struggling to climb into a truck goes viral

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 July 2021 - 09:15
A video of the soldier being helped into a truck has been shared online.
A video of the soldier being helped into a truck has been shared online.
Image: Twitter

Two years after the SA military brought the TL to a standstill with a clip of a recruit failing at several tasks, a new soldier has gone viral. 

Thousands of soldiers have been deployed to the streets to quell possible violence and recover goods that were looted during unrest earlier this month, which means you may see some in your area.

One social media user did, and noticed one soldier seemed to be struggling to climb into a military truck.

In a clip of the incident shared on social media this week, a fellow soldier can be seen trying to assist his struggling comrade while others watch.

In the end, they both give up.

The video drew sharp reactions online, with many slamming how “unfit” the soldier appeared to be and questioning whether the military had strict enough criteria.

Others claimed it was harsh to judge the entire military from a clip of one soldier.

In 2019, video clips of a soldier unable to keep up during a training session went viral on social media, making the man’s name, Mabena, a nickname for any kind of moemish or failure.

In one of the videos, Mabena is seen trying to climb a wall. He doesn’t make the grade and a person is heard saying: “Mabena, please disappoint me again. I knew it, Mabena.”

“That Mabena. He’s just tall and lazy for nothing,” the person said in another clip.

WATCH | Hilarious clips of soldier Mabena who keeps disappointing

'Mabena, please disappoint me again, I knew it, Mabena.'
News
2 years ago

WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads

An alleged looter who filmed himself eating cake has gone viral.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help

An investigation has been launched after police officers at the Atteridgeville police station were filmed allegedly ignoring a woman’s plea for help.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  2. Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough ... South Africa
  3. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  4. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  5. ‘Buvuliwe! I’m drinking Oros for the last time’ - SA reacts to lifting of booze ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...