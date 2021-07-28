WATCH | Fighting looters 101: This hilarious skit will have you in stitches

Actor and comedian Themba Robin’s latest video on how to stop looters from stealing your stuff has gone viral on social media.

In the skit, Robin advertises SkolieOlie, a “tsotsi repellent” that stops criminals stealing your hard-earned equipment.

“Do you or a loved one suffer from skollies, tsotsis, or sgebengas breaking into your premises and removing your hard-earned appliances? Well, I used to until I discovered SkolieOlie. The state-of-the-art lubricant is highly effective against all sorts of skollies,” Robin jokes in the video.

The video garnered more than 600,000 views and more than 15,000 reactions on Facebook.

Watch the hilarious video below: