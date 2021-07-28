WATCH | Fighting looters 101: This hilarious skit will have you in stitches
Actor and comedian Themba Robin’s latest video on how to stop looters from stealing your stuff has gone viral on social media.
In the skit, Robin advertises SkolieOlie, a “tsotsi repellent” that stops criminals stealing your hard-earned equipment.
“Do you or a loved one suffer from skollies, tsotsis, or sgebengas breaking into your premises and removing your hard-earned appliances? Well, I used to until I discovered SkolieOlie. The state-of-the-art lubricant is highly effective against all sorts of skollies,” Robin jokes in the video.
The video garnered more than 600,000 views and more than 15,000 reactions on Facebook.
Watch the hilarious video below:
The skit was inspired by KwaZulu-Natal Shoprite staff members who used cooking oil to stop looters from accessing their store during unrest earlier this month.
At the Tugela Ferry Mall, Shoprite managers grabbed bottles of oil from the shelves and poured it outside the store when the looters approached.
The widely shared video showed looters crashing to the floor when they hit the oil patch, as laughter can be heard from the person filming the video.
The Müller Group’s Wynand Müller gave the managers a thumbs up for saving the store.
“I’ve seen that video. They literally saved the whole shop with cooking oil,” he said.