South Africa

WATCH | ‘He has done nothing wrong’: Mchunu supporters outside court for bail hearing

28 July 2021 - 16:54 By Deepa Kesa

Former Ukhozi FM presenter and Jacob Zuma supporter Ngizwe Mchunu appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

A small group of Mchunu's supporters made their way to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of the morning, and danced and sang outside the court buildings.

The investigating officer said there was a lot of evidence against Mchunu and he is considered a flight risk.

The state is opposing bail, saying if Mchunu is released he won’t come back to court to face the charges. Mchunu is remanded in custody.

The bail application will resume on Thursday with the response and arguments from his lawyers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State opposes former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu's bail bid

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail in his incitement case.
News
7 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Ngizwe Mchunu

This mampara’s star was waning. Ukhozi FM had fired him from his maskandi show for misconduct, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Zuma's Faustian pact: The fall of a once idealistic young revolutionary

Like the tragedy of Dr Faustus, Jacob Zuma made a pact with the devil to enrich himself by plundering the public purse, writes Nadine Dreyer.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  2. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  3. Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough ... South Africa
  4. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  5. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...