South Africa

WATCH | Mthatha's historic Old Grosvenor Hotel on fire

28 July 2021 - 22:05 By Lulamile Feni

Another historic Mthatha building has been gutted by fire, DispatchLIVE reported.

The fire razed the Old Grosvenor Hotel on Wednesday evening about 7pm. It was not clear what caused the fire at the time of publishing.

Firefighters from King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality battled the fire as tenants collected possessions they were able to rescue from the inferno.

There was chaos as the fire moved fast, engulfing the entire building.

Police had their hands full trying to prevent people from looting. The entire top part of the double story was destroyed by the fire, which then spread to the ground floor.

The hotel was no longer used for accommodation, but there were shops including a bottle store and hair salons operating on the premises.

The fire was still burning at the time of publication.

In March, the historic Transkei Hotel in Elliot Street was destroyed by fire.

DispatchLIVE

