Alleged Woolworths 'Mercedes looter' appears in court on theft and public violence charges

The 26-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on film allegedly looting a popular Durban Woolworths is a tenderpreneur who allegedly had previous run-ins with the law.

Details of Mbuso Moloi's lifestyle were revealed by the state when he appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday facing four counts related to theft, public violence, trespassing and operating a vehicle for which a number plate doesn't correspond.

The court heard that Moloi has two previous cases, for fraud/theft in Westville in 2013 and another matter of robbery in the Claremont area of Cape Town.

While the state said it was yet to verify these cases, they raised the matter of the Mercedes-Benz which Moloi had been driving on the day he was caught on camera allegedly looting.

The vehicle, a silver Mercedes AMG C-Class Coupe, belongs to his father and on the day had fake number plates.