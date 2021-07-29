South Africa

Banks estimate R20m lost to looters as they count cost of replacing ATMs

29 July 2021 - 14:06 By Nqobile Dludla
A destroyed Nedbank ATM at Diepkloof Mall in Soweto.
A destroyed Nedbank ATM at Diepkloof Mall in Soweto.
Image: Alon Skuy

SA banks said on Thursday that replacing 1,400 automated teller machines (ATMs) vandalised and looted during recent violent unrest could take about two months.

As much as R20m could have been taken, “however that is a rough estimate”, according to Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association South Africa.

Days of riots and looting earlier this month left more than 300 people dead and damaged thousands of businesses, including 269 bank branches.

Banks are still assessing the extent of the damage and developing recovery plans, with the average replacement cost of an ATM estimated at R385,000, Kunene told a media briefing.

“We haven't been able to add up the exact numbers of how much was in the ATMs that were looted. What we do know is we're working with estimates which are close to R20m, however that is a rough estimate,” Kunene said.

She added that despite the disruption to cashpoints, there is no shortage of cash in the affected areas.

To assist social grant recipients who live in areas where banking services are now unavailable, customers will be able to use any ATM, including those not operated by their own bank, without incurring additional charges, from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, Kunene said.

Rioting broke out on July 9 after former president Jacob Zuma handed himself in to start a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Unrest-hit banks gearing up to pay salaries and social grants

Banks, retailers and the SA Post Office are working with Sassa to ensure that there are cash and grant pay points within a reasonable distance of ...
News
3 hours ago

This floor cost an accountant 50,000 coins and 70 hours on her knees

Ermelo resident Karmen Swanepoel celebrates the end of ‘my craziest project ever’
News
2 days ago

Ouch! Gauteng woman suffers R64,000 loss to 'pre-auction sale' scam

In debt? Sell your car yourself to avoid repossession, plus how not to buy a car.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  2. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough ... South Africa
  5. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail