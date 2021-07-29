COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA passed the 7-million mark of vaccines administered
July 29 2021 - 07:18
True or out of touch? SA reacts to Mboweni saying 'R350 grant goes a long way in assisting people'
Finance minister Tito Mboweni's recent comments on the R350 distress relief social grant have received mixed reactions on social media.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Mboweni said the R350 monthly temporary grant for unemployed people will cost the government R27bn.
The grant was reinstated on Sunday and will be paid until the end of March 2022.
Mboweni said the grant goes a long way in assisting people, no matter how small it might seem.
July 29 2021 - 07:12
Will drinking alcohol affect how well the Covid-19 vaccine works?
The lifting of the ban on alcohol sales under level 3 lockdown has raised concerns about whether liquor consumption interferes with the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Johannesburg-based general practitioner Dr Marlin McKay told TimesLIVE doctors always advise patients against taking medication with alcohol but said there is no scientific evidence that it interrupts the vaccine.
“No doctor will ever advise that it's OK to take medicine while under the influence,” he said.
July 29 2021 - 06:38
Games-related Covid-19 cases hospitalised in pandemic-hit Tokyo
Two people attending the Tokyo Olympics from overseas have been hospitalised with Covid-19, a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson said on Thursday, amid concerns the Games will add to the strains on Japan's medical system.
Neither case is serious and a third hospitalised person has already been discharged, spokesperson Masa Takaya added.
The athletes and other attendees who have flooded into Tokyo from around the world for the July 23-Aug 8 Games are subject to a strict testing regime to identity and isolate positive cases.
The capital city is in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high.
Organisers declined to provide further details on the cases citing privacy concerns. They announced 24 new Games-related Covid-19 infections on Thursday including three athletes, bringing the total to 193 since July 1.
The disclosure came as Japan's top medical adviser urged the government to send a "clearer, stronger message" about the growing risks from the pandemic, including to the medical system.
Olympic host city Tokyo recorded 3,177 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a second straight daily record high. Nationwide new cases hit 9,570, the health ministry said, topping 9,500 for the first time.
"The biggest crisis is that society does not share a sense of risk," top medical adviser Shigeru Omi told a parliamentary panel. "The numbers (for Tokyo) surpassed 3,000 and this may have some announcement effect. Without missing this chance, I want the government to send a stronger, clearer message.
"The hospitalisations and infection spike add to worries about the Games, which are taking place under unprecedented conditions including a ban on spectators in most venues.
The surge also spells trouble for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose support ratings are at their lowest since he took office last September, ahead of a ruling party leadership race and a general election this year.
Omi said vaccinations would help contain the virus, but many more factors threatened to cause further rises in infections including the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, weariness of restrictions, and the Olympics.
Reuters
July 29 2021 - 06:15
Cambodia to impose Covid-19 lockdowns in areas bordering Thailand
Cambodia is set to launch a lockdown in eight provinces bordering Thailand from midnight on Thursday, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country.
Prime Minister Hun Sen signed an order late on Wednesday for the lockdown, which bans people from leaving their homes, gathering in groups and conducting business, except for those involved in operating airlines.
"The temporary lockdown... aims to prevent community-based transmission of the new COVID Delta variant," Hun Sen said in the order posted on Facebook.
Border checkpoints with Thailand will also be closed except to allow for the transport of goods and in emergencies, Hun Sen said, adding the lockdown was due to run until Aug. 12.
The provinces affected are Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Siem Reap.
Cambodia managed to largely contain the virus for most of last year, but an outbreak first detected in late February has driven up total cases to 75,152, with 1,339 deaths.
Neighbouring Thailand has also faced a stubborn outbreak driven by the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, and has repeatedly reported record numbers of daily infections in recent weeks.
Reuters
July 29 2021 - 06:10
A two-track approach to Covid-19 is what we need to save lives, says WHO
The first relates to the best use of vaccines, while the second requires people to commit to social protocols
July 29 2021 - 06:05
Even as infections drop, SA’s hospital horror intensifies, say experts
The third wave seems to have reached its peak in most of SA, but the hospitalisation aftershock is catching many communities by surprise.
That’s because the flattening of the peak is always followed by the most recent infections turning into severe cases – some requiring ICU and some also resulting in death.
Analysing the third wave in the country, Dr Francois Venter, Ezintsha director at Wits health sciences, said: “The worst thing comes two weeks later and people don’t realise that.”
He added: “We are still picking up the pieces. It’s been so severe and we are hitting the worst in some of the provinces now. We may be past the peak in many provinces, but the hospitalisations are still coming and we need to protect the health system.”
July 29 2021 - 06:00
Government forks out R36bn to fund Covid and unrest relief measures
‘We have to do something. We can’t sit back, cry and be sad about it,’ says finance minister Tito Mboweni
