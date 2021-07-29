Documents damaged but no files lost in fire at public protector's Cape office

Documents were damaged during a fire in a storeroom at the public protector’s office in Cape Town on Thursday.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services responded to an emergency call at the Wale Street office at 9am. According to fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, the fire on the fourth floor of the building was extinguished by 10.03am.

“While the building was evacuated, crews from Roeland Street fire station had managed to contain the blaze to a single room,” he said.

He said one person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Carelse said a fire investigator has been asked to determine the cause of the fire.