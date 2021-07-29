Four things you need to know about the 5.6-million Pfizer jabs donated to SA

A donation of 5.6-million Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines from the US is making its way to the country, with the first shipment expected to land on Saturday.

The donation is said to be the largest bilateral contribution to support SA's efforts to curb the spread of the virus and accelerate economic recovery.

Once the vaccines land, they will be taken for laboratory testing.

Here is what you need to know:

US donation to cover 2.5-million South Africans

US President Joe Biden pledged to donate 500-million vaccine doses globally, including sharing doses with African countries through the Covax facility and in co-ordination with the Africa CDC and the AU.

The US embassy saidin a statement, the donation was a gift to SA, and would be enough to fully vaccinate more than 2.5-million South Africans.

“South Africans know they can count on the US, as a friend and partner, to support their efforts to fight the pandemic and get their economy back on track,” US embassy chief of mission Todd Haskell said.

US committed to bringing urgency to international vaccine efforts

Speaking to BusinessLIVE Dana Banks, special assistant to Biden and senior director for Africa at the National Security Council, said the US was committed to bringing urgency to international vaccine efforts.

“We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic,” she said.

“We are sharing these vaccines not to secure favours or concessions: they come with no strings attached.”