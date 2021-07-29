South Africa

'Hired assassin' arrested after taking cash from would-be victim

29 July 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
The "assassin" asked for R5,000 cash in order to divulge details of the people who had hired him.
The "assassin" asked for R5,000 cash in order to divulge details of the people who had hired him.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 46-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and extortion.

Capt Christopher Singo said the man was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bloemfontein.

On Friday, the would-be victim was notified by a man that he had been hired to murder him.

“The hired assassin instead asked for R5,000 cash to divulge details of the people who had hired him.”

The victim contacted the authorities. 

The suspect was arrested after he received the agreed amount at the Mimosa mall.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five arrested for murder of North West cops found burnt in police van

The five suspects were found with a 9mm pistol, allegedly taken from the officers, and clothing with suspected blood stains.
News
23 hours ago

SA needs morality within society and leadership: Smangaliso Mkhatshwa

A "trust deficit" is one of the factors that led to the recent civil unrest which degenerated into violence, looting, deaths and destruction of ...
News
4 hours ago

All my hopes were on him, says mom of son killed in KZN unrest

Mother is one of many families grieving after the civil unrest that plunged KZN into chaos
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  2. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough ... South Africa
  5. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...