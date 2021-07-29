Is it safe to get the vaccine if you have 'long Covid'?

There are no risks associated with vaccination for people who suffer from the after-effects of Covid-19, widely known in SA as “long Covid”, Johannesburg-based general practitioners Drs Hillary Mukudu and Marlin McKay told TimesLIVE.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines long Covid as lingering symptoms after infection with Covid-19. They include a headache, loss of smell and persistent cough, forgetfulness and depression.

It says these symptoms can linger for weeks and even months. The organisation says the long-term effects of long Covid are still unknown. Among the burning questions are whether it's possible for sufferers to fully recover and the long-term impact on patients.

Mukudu says long Covid sufferers can get vaccinated and some evidence has demonstrated the vaccine may improve symptoms of long Covid, though more in-depth research is still needed on this.

McKay added that the vaccine reduces the severity of the Covid-19 symptoms and long Covid.

“The data shows that if you've had the vaccine and you subsequently get Covid-19, the risk of getting long Covid is lower. Long Covid is not the virus itself, it's the sequelae and complications of having had Covid-19. There is no problem with getting the vaccine while you have long Covid,” he said.