POLL | Should you be allowed to access a portion of your retirement fund to pay off debts?

You could soon be able to access a portion of your retirement savings to help you out of a tight spot.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced on Wednesday that Treasury was in talks to allow those who lost their income during the Covid-19 pandemic to withdraw from their retirement funds.

“National Treasury is in discussions with Nedlac (National Economic Development and Labour Council) on a proposal for limited withdrawals from retirement funds for those losing part of their income during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He admitted it had proven to be “a complex problem to solve, if we are to ensure preservation of savings”.

“Government continues to engage with trade unions, regulators and other stakeholders to discuss how to allow limited withdrawals linked to tightening preservation by closing current loopholes, and also to expand coverage so that all those employed or earning an income are required to put aside a small proportion for saving for their future,” he added.

The move has drawn sharp debate on social media.