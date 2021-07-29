SA records more than 500 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for second day

There were 523 Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Thursday, after 520 were recorded the day before. The deaths take the total death toll to date to 71,431.

Also on Thursday, for the first time in the country's third wave of Covid-19 infections, Gauteng did not have the most new infections. Instead, there were 3,968 cases recorded in the Western Cape, followed by 3,655 in Gauteng.

In total, there were 13,751 new cases recorded countrywide in the past day, taking the total number of infections since the coronavirus outbreak to 2,422,151.

The NICD reported that there were 598 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people being treated for Covid-19 related illnesses in hospitals to 15,964.

TimesLIVE