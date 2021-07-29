Take a leaf from Free on a Tree, a movement to keep SA warm

Three weeks ago, Madeleen van den Berg of Germiston was scrolling on Facebook when she was inspired by a photograph of a tree with loads of winter clothes hanging from it.

She contacted a couple of friends with an idea, and they were keen. The “Free On A Tree” initiative has now taken off and spread across SA.

“I did a bit of basic research and saw this is something they do in Turkey every year, where those who have plenty share what they have extra with those in need,” said Van den Berg.

“I couldn’t find anything like this having ever been done in SA. In fact, the only other project similar to this was done by a 10-year-old lightie in Australia.”

Together with her friends, Van den Berg designed a poster and tickets that can be attached to jackets, jerseys and scarves that will, on Saturday, be hung on trees around the country for people in need to take free of charge.