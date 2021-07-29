South Africa

Three arrested in Alex after stabbing of security guard during Benmore labour protest

29 July 2021 - 09:07 By Mpho Koko and TimesLIVE
Workers at a construction site clear a barricade as private security monitors the scene at Benmore in Sandton, Johannesburg. A group of construction workers protested on Wednesday morning over a wage dispute and attacked a security guard.
Workers at a construction site clear a barricade as private security monitors the scene at Benmore in Sandton, Johannesburg. A group of construction workers protested on Wednesday morning over a wage dispute and attacked a security guard.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Three people have been arrested after a protest over alleged nonpayment of salaries at a construction site in Benmore, Sandton, on Wednesday, during which a security guard was assaulted.

Capt Kay Makhubele said one suspect was found in possession of a stolen firearm during a police operation in Alexandra and the two others were arrested for assaulting the guard.

The three suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday.

The security guard was admitted to hospital after he was stabbed in the chest during the protest, reports SowetanLIVE.

Scorpion Risk Holdings CEO Riaan Erasmus said: “We were called out to come and assist with a possible riot that might take place on the premises. We responded. As my team arrived, the protesters were on the main road and started assaulting the guards. One tactical member was stabbed with a knife on the left side of the chest.

“He has been admitted to hospital. According to the doctors, he is stable at this stage. The stab wound is just under the heart,” said Erasmus.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said about 500 workers had joined the protest.

“The workers attacked a security guard and he jumped inside a patrol car and drove off to get away from the violent crowd. The security guard [was] robbed of his shotgun and cellphone,” said Minnaar.

READ MORE:

Life jail terms for 14 involved in Kraaifontein vigilante murders

The fatal beatings of six men suspected of involvement in the killing of a security guard in the Western Cape has culminated in effective life ...
News
4 hours ago

Five arrested for murder of North West cops found burnt in police van

The five suspects were found with a 9mm pistol, allegedly taken from the officers, and clothing with suspected blood stains.
News
23 hours ago

Armed men demand security contract from owners of looted Umlazi mall

In the same week the Philani Valley Mall was looted and vandalised, armed men claiming to belong to a local business forum demanded a contract to ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  2. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough ... South Africa
  5. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...