Trauma patients may find no beds in Western Cape hospitals this weekend

Hospitals in the Western Cape could reach breaking point this weekend as Covid-19 infections rise, relaxed alcohol regulations take their toll and the usual month-end trauma load hits.

This was the warning on Thursday by the provincial health department, which said the peak of the third wave had been called too early in the province and was about to hit.

Head of health Dr Keith Cloete said critical care capacity “is already stretched beyond capability” and that the weekend could stretch it even further.

“If anyone sustains a trauma injury this weekend and needs critical care, it could be that we do not have space for them,” he told premier Alan Winde's weekly Covid-19 briefing.

“The system is under severe strain.”