Unrest-hit banks gearing up to pay salaries and social grants

Banks are introducing special measures to pay out social security grants and salaries at the end of the month, after suffering extensive damage to their infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in the recent unrest.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) distributes 2,012,894 old-age pensions, child support and disability grants in Gauteng and 2,669,885 in KwaZulu-Natal, said the Banking Association SA. Across the country, 12.5-million social grants are paid using banking infrastructure every month.

Banks, retailers and the SA Post Office (SAPO) are working with Sassa to ensure that there are cash and grant pay points within a reasonable distance of grant beneficiaries in the areas where banking, SAPO and retail infrastructure has been destroyed.