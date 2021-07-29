Unrest-hit banks gearing up to pay salaries and social grants
Sassa recipients who are unable to use their usual cash points are offered use of other bank ATMs without extra costs in 2-month concession
Banks are introducing special measures to pay out social security grants and salaries at the end of the month, after suffering extensive damage to their infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in the recent unrest.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) distributes 2,012,894 old-age pensions, child support and disability grants in Gauteng and 2,669,885 in KwaZulu-Natal, said the Banking Association SA. Across the country, 12.5-million social grants are paid using banking infrastructure every month.
Banks, retailers and the SA Post Office (SAPO) are working with Sassa to ensure that there are cash and grant pay points within a reasonable distance of grant beneficiaries in the areas where banking, SAPO and retail infrastructure has been destroyed.
“To assist social grant recipients who live in areas where ATMs, and branches have been destroyed, customers will be able to use any ATM, including those not operated by their own bank, without incurring additional charges,” from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, said the association.
More than 1,400 automatic teller machines and 269 bank branches were vandalised or destroyed in the unrest, according to the association.
Of the ATMs, 565 were in Gauteng and 650 in KwaZulu-Natal. Of the branches, 126 were in Gauteng and 140 were in KwaZulu-Natal.
