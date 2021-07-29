WATCH | Ngizwe Mchunu lifted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Alleged riot instigator and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

Mchunu is one of a number of suspects to appear in court in Gauteng after the recent violent unrest.

The magistrate said the state's case against him was not strong and there was not much evidence against him. He was granted R2,000 bail and the matter was postponed to October 21 for further investigation.

A group of Mchunu's supporters outside court danced, sang and hooted to celebrate Mchunu being released.

TimesLIVE