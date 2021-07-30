Bruce Nimmerhoudt granted bail after arrest for inciting violence, terrorism

Patriotic Alliance (PA) mayoral candidate Bruce Nimmerhoudt was granted bail of R3,000 in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday morning.

Nimmerhoudt, 45, was arrested two weeks ago in Witpoortjie on the West Rand after a voice note was circulated on social media platforms in which a man could be heard inciting members of society in and around Krugersdorp, Randfontein and Roodepoort to commit public violence.

During the bail hearing, the state added another charge under the Terrorism and Related Activities Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Nimmerhoudt told the court he was being falsely implicated.

The matter has been postponed to August 4.

