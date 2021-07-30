South Africa

Bruce Nimmerhoudt granted bail after arrest for inciting violence, terrorism

30 July 2021 - 12:43
Bruce Nimmerhoudt of the Patriotic Alliance has been granted bail of R3,000.
Bruce Nimmerhoudt of the Patriotic Alliance has been granted bail of R3,000.
Image: Twitter: @GaytonMck

Patriotic Alliance (PA) mayoral candidate Bruce Nimmerhoudt was granted bail of R3,000 in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday morning.

Nimmerhoudt, 45, was arrested two weeks ago in Witpoortjie on the West Rand after a voice note was circulated on social media platforms in which a man could be heard inciting members of society in and around Krugersdorp, Randfontein and Roodepoort to commit public violence.

During the bail hearing, the state added another charge under the Terrorism and Related Activities Act

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Nimmerhoudt told the court he was being falsely implicated.

The matter has been postponed to August 4.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Identities of accused in Phoenix murders revealed in court

Seven others face charges ranging from malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition to attempted murder
News
1 hour ago

Zuma-supporting ex-DJ takes rap for inciting violence but gets bail

So far four people have appeared in Gauteng courts on charges relating to incitement to commit public violence
News
18 hours ago

Alleged Woolworths 'Mercedes looter' appears in court on theft and public violence charges

The 26-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral after being filmed allegedly looting a popular Durban Woolworths is a tenderpreneur who ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  2. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  3. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  4. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  5. Pricks and prayers: half of SA chooses faith over jabs, says survey News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail