COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 anti-vaxxers face being hit with increased Discovery premiums
July 30 2021 - 07:00
Which vitamins are most effective to help fight Covid-19?
Taking vitamin supplements in the time of Covid-19 could be beneficial to one's health, but they neither cure nor prevent the virus, says Johannesburg-based general practitioner Dr Marlin McKay.
July 30 2021 - 06:15
India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally at 31.57m
India reported on Friday 44,230 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed.
The nationwide tally of infections reached 31.57 million, according to the health ministry.
The country reported 555 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 423,217 fatalities, data showed.
Reuters
July 30 2021 - 06:10
‘Mass fatalities are putting Africa on brink of collapse. We need help, now’
“Mass fatalities from Covid-19 have begun in Africa,” writes Dr Mosoka Fallah, the former director-general of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, in the journal Nature this week.
By Thursday, the Africa CDC reported that 167,181 people had died of Covid-19 — the death rate has gone up 17% during the past month — and 6,6-million had been infected.
A third wave of infections is being experienced by 31 African countries (56%), with Botswana and Ghana among the latest to be hit by rising numbers.
But as Fallah’s article reveals, the numbers don’t give the full story.
July 30 2021 - 06:00
Covid-19 anti-vaxxers face being hit with increased Discovery premiums
Refusal to be vaccinated will be treated similarly to smoking or lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, says insurer
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55 923 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13 751 new cases, which represents a 24.6% positivity rate. A further 523 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 71 431 to date. Read more: https://t.co/wNbSHRG6fj pic.twitter.com/sXLtBwp6g4— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 29, 2021