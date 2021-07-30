COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 anti-vaxxers face being hit with increased Discovery premiums

July 30 2021 - 06:10

‘Mass fatalities are putting Africa on brink of collapse. We need help, now’

“Mass fatalities from Covid-19 have begun in Africa,” writes Dr Mosoka Fallah, the former director-general of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, in the journal Nature this week.

By Thursday, the Africa CDC reported that 167,181 people had died of Covid-19 — the death rate has gone up 17% during the past month — and 6,6-million had been infected.

A third wave of infections is being experienced by 31 African countries (56%), with Botswana and Ghana among the latest to be hit by rising numbers.

But as Fallah’s article reveals, the numbers don’t give the full story.