South Africa

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Boksburg

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
30 July 2021 - 08:14
An earthquake struck Boksburg in the east of Johannesburg at 6.32am on Friday, the SA Council of Geoscience confirmed.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

The Council for Geoscience said preliminary data indicated that the earthquake measured 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

“At this point, it does seem like the earthquake occurred in a mining area, however, more details of the exact location are being gathered,” said spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela.

She said the council would issue a statement with full details later on Friday.

