Four killed, 10 injured in horror crash on N1 outside Musina

Four people have died and 10 others sustained injuries after a head-on collision involving a bus and a minibus taxi on the N1 outside Musina, Limpopo, on Friday morning.

Provincial department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said the crash happened at about 5am.

“It is alleged that the driver of the minibus taxi lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus.

“The taxi driver allegedly refused to comply with a request by police to stop but instead drove away. Police were chasing the taxi when the accident happened,” Maringa said.

He said the taxi driver was among the four people who were declared dead on the scene.

Two people were critically injured, two others sustained serious injuries, while six were treated for minor injuries, Maringa said.

“The road was closed for over three hours while emergency personnel cleared the scene.”

Urging motorists to practise safe driving, MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya cautioned there had been an escalating number of fatal accidents in the province in the past 72 hours. Lerule-Ramakhanya said most accidents were caused by reckless drivers.

