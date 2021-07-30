Identities of accused in Phoenix murders revealed in court

The identities of three men facing charges of murder and attempted murder in relation to the recent violent unrest in Phoenix, north of Durban, have been revealed.

Dylan Govender, 29, Ned Govender, 30, and Jeetendra Jaikissoon, 39, who are all facing a murder charge, appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court, north of Durban, on Friday ahead of seven other accused who are expected to appear later. Dylan Govender is also facing an attempted murder charge.

They were remanded for a formal bail application on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said Justin Hira, 32, was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of drugs, while Seelan Chetty, 24, and Owen Chinnasamy, 23, were both charged with three counts of attempted murder, and malicious injury to property. A fourth accused, Vernon Philip Govender, 21, was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They were all remanded in custody until Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Brenton Callen Shunmogam, 25, and Mirandin Kaylyn Reddy, 26, were both charged with possession of unlicensed ammunition. Shunmogam was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, while Reddy was also charged with possession of suspected stolen goods and contravention of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority Act. They were remanded in custody until Thursday for formal bail application

Alfonzo Naidoo, 23, was charged with possession of suspected stolen goods and his matter was adjourned to August 25. He was granted bail of R2,000 during his first appearance.

The 10 accused initially appeared on Monday but were not allowed to be identified due to investigators still needing to do an identity parade.

A strong police presence inside the courtroom coincided with a contingent of police and SANDF members who closely monitored large crowds gathered outside the court. The crowds chanted struggle songs and held up placards denouncing racism.