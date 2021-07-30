South Africa

‘It was my debit orders bouncing’ — 11 hilarious reactions to Joburg earthquake

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 July 2021 - 09:55
The Council for Geoscience said preliminary data indicated the earthquake measured 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/srckomkrit

Social media was abuzz with reactions to an earthquake that shook parts of Gauteng on Friday morning.

The Council for Geoscience said preliminary data indicated the earthquake measured 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

It struck Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, at 6.32am on Friday.

“At this point it does seem like the earthquake occurred in a mining area. More details of the exact location are being gathered,” said spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela.

She said the council would issue a statement with full details later on Friday.

Shocked residents turned to social media to share their tales of “surviving” the quake and seek reassurance that they weren't the only ones who had felt the earth shake.

“Earthquake” was soon the most popular topic on Twitter, with hilarious memes and jokes also shared.

STAY HOME, THEY SAY. YOU’LL BE SAFE, THEY SAY

YOU SAY I’M CRAZY, BUT I KNOW I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE

WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE COUNTRY?

NEW SKILLS, WHO DIS?

BECAUSE OF JACOB ZUMA

IT WAS MY DEBIT ORDERS BOUNCING

WE SURVIVED

IS THIS JUST AN ELABORATE JOKE?

GIRLS BE TRIPPIN’

HOLD ON TO ANYTHING

RELATIONSHIPS WERE FOUND SHAKEN

