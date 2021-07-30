‘It was my debit orders bouncing’ — 11 hilarious reactions to Joburg earthquake
Social media was abuzz with reactions to an earthquake that shook parts of Gauteng on Friday morning.
The Council for Geoscience said preliminary data indicated the earthquake measured 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.
It struck Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, at 6.32am on Friday.
“At this point it does seem like the earthquake occurred in a mining area. More details of the exact location are being gathered,” said spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela.
She said the council would issue a statement with full details later on Friday.
Shocked residents turned to social media to share their tales of “surviving” the quake and seek reassurance that they weren't the only ones who had felt the earth shake.
“Earthquake” was soon the most popular topic on Twitter, with hilarious memes and jokes also shared.
STAY HOME, THEY SAY. YOU’LL BE SAFE, THEY SAY
Me: If I stay home I won't die of Covid.#earthquake in Joburg: pic.twitter.com/ZITUzsPBQg— Khush (@Khush_ZA) July 30, 2021
YOU SAY I’M CRAZY, BUT I KNOW I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE
#earthquake in Johannesburg, really woke me up I had to come on Twitter to make sure it wasn't my imagination.— McKenzie (@NatashaAngelMc1) July 30, 2021
WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE COUNTRY?
ANC government has failed most of us South Africans AGAIN!!!!! They failed to deliver the #earthquake to the rest of the country #Ramaphosamustfall #FotsekANC pic.twitter.com/5KRHtnVG7d— Rakgadi T (@TherealMadamT) July 30, 2021
NEW SKILLS, WHO DIS?
Ehhh mxm I thought I had developed twerking skills overnight the way I woke up to myself jiggling in bed #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Q3bTln5ajH— Zimi Yekanye (@Watermelon_Zimi) July 30, 2021
BECAUSE OF JACOB ZUMA
"Why was there an #earthquake in Johannesburg??" pic.twitter.com/EVEX731K2o— Mbuso Zulu (@Uncle_Mbudo) July 30, 2021
IT WAS MY DEBIT ORDERS BOUNCING
Guys relax that was not a tremor or earthquake, ke di debit order di busy diyabouncer 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭 #tremor #earthquake— Tyson Dlungwana fan page 🇿🇦🏑 #TD3 (@thabz_koena) July 30, 2021
WE SURVIVED
People living in the east of Johannesburg after the #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ChcdbjCCHO— CAPITAL P (@TheHN1C) July 30, 2021
IS THIS JUST AN ELABORATE JOKE?
Yazi I've never felt any of these #earthquake since I was born, one would swear you guys are making these things up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ab7UmqasWX— 🤑 (@bhebhe_nkunzi) July 30, 2021
GIRLS BE TRIPPIN’
Guys, I just tripped this morning over the extention cord. 🤷🏽♀️— Shenay O'Brien (@shenayobrien) July 30, 2021
Now google is saying it was a 4.2 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/XyT3t2bXTj
HOLD ON TO ANYTHING
My black ass nearly died this morning yazzz— C-yacology (@ayis84) July 30, 2021
I slipped in the shower and tried to hold to the water 😩 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/1MnQes6wQ7
RELATIONSHIPS WERE FOUND SHAKEN
No wonder why my relationship was tekateking this morning 🤔#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8NQwh5X3H4— Evens Kobo (@Evens_maE) July 30, 2021