‘It’s the power of prayer’: Miracle baby Mackenzie kills her own cancer cells while in coma

Too weak to get another round of chemo, Mackenzie was ventilated and spent five weeks in an induced coma. During this time she underwent an operation to remove a mass in her lungs that was pressing against her heart.

Tests conducted after the operation on July 2 revealed the mass was a fungal and bacterial ball that was sealed off from antibiotics and was the source of her ongoing infection.

“With the aggressive nature of her AML the doctors were expecting her cancer count to have grown substantially while she was in the coma, but after Monday’s bone marrow biopsy they have found that it has reduced to 0.1%,” said Harrington-Johnson.

“They haven’t given any explanation for this. One of our doctors talked about the power of prayer. It is possible the harsh chemo drugs from round one continued to work in her system for long after they finished and killed off more cells while she slept.”

She said Mackenzie hasn’t found a bone marrow transplant donor and will undergo another round of chemo to completely get rid of the cancer cells.

“Patients’ chances of surviving a transplant are greatly increased if the minimal residual disease they go in with is as low as possible or completely undetectable, so we have to continue with chemo and hope we get rid of that 0.1% completely before transplant.”