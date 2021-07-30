South Africa

Military driver due in dock after SANDF truck stolen in Centurion

30 July 2021 - 10:43
An army vehicle in Durban while looting was taking place. SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said the stolen military truck was unoccupied at the time of the incident. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A SA National Defence Force (SANDF) driver is expected to appear on Friday before a military judge facing an internal charge of negligent loss of state property.

This follows the theft of a military truck in broad daylight in Centurion, Gauteng, on Wednesday.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi confirmed that the military delivery truck, used to ferry various types of goods, was stolen by unknown suspects outside a shopping complex in Valhalla, Pretoria.

Mgobozi said the truck was empty at the time of the incident.

“A case of theft was registered with the Military Police (MP) station in Valhalla. The military driver was arrested, charged and remanded at the military detention barracks (DB) in Valhalla until his appearance in a court of a military judge on Friday,” he said.

“Members of the public who might have information that may assist or lead to the speedy apprehension of the culprits and the recovery of the stolen truck are requested to come forward anonymously and assist the MP officials with their investigations.”

