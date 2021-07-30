More than R3.5bn lost in stock due to unrest and looting in Gauteng

The preliminary damage estimate in Gauteng due to the unrest and looting earlier this month amounts to more than R3.5bn, says premier David Makhura.

He said the provincial economy was “terribly” impacted.

“The cost is R3.5bn in stock and this preliminary amount does not include uninsured township businesses.

“In addition 14,500 jobs have been affected. We have a significant number of people that have not resumed their duties.”

He said about 30 malls were affected. “This is in townships in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, three areas in Tshwane, the West Rand and Sedibeng.