No 'Day Zero' water crisis expected in Nelson Mandela Bay
Average dam levels in municipality up to 50.6% after recent rains: government
The department of water & sanitation said on Friday even if dam levels in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality (NMBM) decreased, is was “confident” the metro will not reach Day Zero.
That's according to a statement on the status of reservoirs after the coastal rains.
The area has received some respite this year after a protracted drought caused by the El Niño weather pattern devastated areas in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.
Farmers in these regions remain under severe pressure.
The department said coastal rains had boosted water levels but not made a significant effect in the catchment areas.
The department said coastal rains had boosted water levels but not made a significant effect in the catchment areas.
“The average [dam] levels have slightly improved from 50.5% to 50.6% this week, and this is attributed to the good rains received recently.”
In the past few weeks good rains in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Sarah Baartman district ran straight into the sea.
Kouga Dam remains low at 4% compared to 7.2% last year at this time. Impofu Dam rose a little bit from 14.3% last week to 14.8% this week. Loerie Dam has declined from 26.3% last week to 26.1% this week.
“Even if there are decreases in NMBM, the [department is] confident that the metro will not reach Day Zero. There are 201 drilled boreholes and some of them are complete to supply water to the communities of NMBM.”
The Amathole district municipality is still experiencing drought especially in Butterworth. The department said it had collaborated with Rand Water to provide 10 water tankers to the communities of Mnquma local municipality.
Rooikrantz Dam declined to 84.8% this week compared to 89.1% last week.
Gcuwa Dam experienced a boost from 53.2% last week to 89.8% this week, whereas Bridle Drift dropped from 34.2% last week to 32.8%.
The department appealed to communities to protect their infrastructure and report vandalism to authorities.
“The communities are also advised to continue to save water and use it wisely during this winter period,” the notice read.
TimesLIVE