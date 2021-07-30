Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens

Gauteng infrastructure development and property management MEC Tasneem Motara has revealed that the mid-term estimation for the reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg is only in 2023.

The long-term dates for plans to fix areas damaged by fire in April and declared structurally unsafe are “dependent on the outcome of the forensic investigation and the detailed structural investigation recommendations”.

Motara was responding to written questions in the Gauteng legislature by DA shadow minister of health Jack Bloom.