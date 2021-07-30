R50,000 reward offered in Yolandi Botes murder case

The family of Yolandi Botes has offered a R50,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects responsible for her murder.

Botes went missing on April 26 after calling an e-hailing service vehicle at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport. She had travelled from George to Gauteng.

Free State police later confirmed that Botes’s body parts were found in the Vaal River next to Villiers.

A day before her body was found, about 125km away, a receptionist at a Kempton Park guesthouse near OR Tambo airport made another gruesome discovery. When she opened up on the morning of May 3, she walked into an empty and blood-smeared room. Here investigators would later find a knife under a mattress, and a chair, bizarrely wrapped in a blanket, in the shower cubicle.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services (SSS) was hired by the Botes family to piece together what happened in the week she went missing, and whether there is a link between her murder and the blood-soaked guesthouse room.