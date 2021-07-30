SA first to award patent recognising artificial intelligence as inventor

SA is the first country in the world to award a patent in the name of an artificial intelligence (AI) as its inventor.

American AI pioneer Dr Stephen Thaler, an artificial inventor at Imagination Engines, is the patent holder and creator of an intelligent device named Dabus (Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience), an artificial neural system he has been working on for the past 30 years.

Unlike robots which use sensors to interact with their environment, AI is an algorithm and learning in machines which are able to come up with their own solutions and reasoning. Users can use the intelligence to come up with solutions to problems, but AI has advanced to the point that it can come up with solutions to its own problems.

Dabus was not asked to invent anything specifically but rather given free range to design anything it “wanted” to be used in the future.

As a result it invented a food container with a practical adaptation for the transfer of heat into and out of the container.

The patent was secured by Surrey law professor Ryan Abbott who has been trying to have AI recognised as an inventor. The UK, Europe and the US have all denied this application.

But on Wednesday the patent was published in the SA Patent Journal with the help of Von Seidels law firm. This also signifies the formal grant of the patent by the SA Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).