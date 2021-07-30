Vaccine shortages ‘a thing of the past’ as deliveries flood into SA

Dr Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the health department, said stock had run down to only six days' supply but “we are finally out of the dearth” with the big batches arriving.

He said 7.3-million vaccines had been administered but “we are not reaching the most vulnerable sufficiently”.

One out of seven vaccinees in August “must be over the age of 60” so the vulnerable are protected, and he also highlighted that particularly men over the age of 50 “were not turning out in their numbers for vaccination”.

On the upside, he described the Pfizer donation as a “substantial” one that will make a “massive difference” in the drive to administer a million jabs every three days.

“Provided the vaccines are delivered on schedule, there is no constraint going forward, and we can complete the year without needing more procurement,” said Crisp.

Kubayi described as “very good news” that the country was receiving “more doses of Pfizer than expected” and had also received a substantial supply of J&J.

“We are also looking at Sinovac and AstraZeneca,” she said.

Referring to the 18 to 35-year-old cohort eligible for vaccines from September 1, she said the major boost to supplies would mean the health system would be able to respond to the “great need” that would arise.

Importantly, this generation could create a positive example that she hoped would help to quell vaccine hesitancy.

According to Dr Jabu Mtsweni of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, our daily average since the inception of the rollout on May 17 has been 173,000 doses. Of those, 80% have been Pfizer and 20% have been J&J.