Violence was a call to action, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

With our bloody history and complex demographic SA appears to be the perfect recipe for conflict, even civil war.

For generations, Afrikaners have whispered about the visions of the Boer “prophets”, Siener van Rensburg and Johanna Brandt, where there would be a “night of the long knives” – the so-called Great Reckoning.

It might be too early to arrive at a sensible understanding of all the complex drivers behind the recent wave of unrest, but from what we can gather at this stage, it feels as if there might actually be something positive lurking behind it all – in the sense that it might not be the ultimate reason to pack for Perth or Toronto. Yet.

Maybe this was the wake-up call we needed to prevent a far more serious revolt in future.

I am convinced that it is still possible to put SA back on the path to economic growth and stability.