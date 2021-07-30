WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi gives update on Covid-19 and vaccine rollout plan
30 July 2021 - 07:42
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and her deputy Joe Phaahla are on Friday giving an update on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination rollout plan.
On Thursday the health department reported that, for the first time since the third wave of infections began, the most new Covid-19 cases was not recorded in Gauteng. Instead, there were 3,968 cases in the Western Cape, followed by 3,655 in Gauteng.
There were also 523 Covid-19 fatalities recorded, after 520 the day before. The deaths take the total death toll to date to 71,431.
In total, there were 13,751 new cases recorded countrywide in the past day, taking the total number of infections since the coronavirus outbreak started to 2,422,151.
TimesLIVE