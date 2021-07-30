WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi gives update on Covid-19 and vaccine rollout plan

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and her deputy Joe Phaahla are on Friday giving an update on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination rollout plan.

On Thursday the health department reported that, for the first time since the third wave of infections began, the most new Covid-19 cases was not recorded in Gauteng. Instead, there were 3,968 cases in the Western Cape, followed by 3,655 in Gauteng.