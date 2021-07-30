South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Which vitamins are most effective to help fight Covid-19?

30 July 2021 - 07:00
Research suggests vitamin D may help keep your immune system in peak condition.
Research suggests vitamin D may help keep your immune system in peak condition.
Image: iStock

Taking vitamin supplements in the time of Covid-19 could be beneficial to one's health, but they neither cure nor prevent the virus, says Johannesburg-based general practitioner Dr Marlin McKay. 

“With Covid-19, I encourage people to take Vitamin C, Zinc and Vitamin D. Many patients are Vitamin D deficient and there is some evidence that patients who lack Vitamin D can have more severe disease,” McKay said. 

McKay said he also advises patients who suffer from the after-effects of Covid-19, known as Long Covid-19, to strengthen their immune system with vitamin supplements.

“I tell them, 'let's carry on with your vitamins, just to strengthen your immune system for at least three months. Take it one day at a time, rest when your body is tired. Use some vitamins for the brain, exercise and work your brain to try to get it to some sense of normality,” he said.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says Vitamin D deficiency in the US is prevalent among people of Hispanic ethnicity, black people and older patients, among others. These groups are also over-represented among cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Hypertension and obesity are among conditions that have been associated with the worst outcomes in Covid-19 patients. However, the institute says there is insufficient evidence to recommend for or against the use of Vitamin D in treating Covid-19.

The UK government last year released a Covid-19 rapid guideline on Vitamin D, advising that it is “important for bone and muscle health” and “may also have a role in the body's immune response to respiratory viruses”.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Is it safe to get the vaccine if you have 'long Covid'?

People who suffer from 'long Covid' can get the Covid-19 vaccine.
News
1 day ago

Will drinking alcohol affect how well the Covid-19 vaccine works?

Dr Hillary Mukudu warned people to steer away from consuming alcohol during the vaccination period.
News
2 days ago

How long does it take after a Covid-19 vaccination before I am protected?

It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.
News
3 days ago

Is it worth getting a Covid-19 antibody test?

Antibody tests should not be used for diagnosis or to give people a sense of protection, says Dr Marlin McKay.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  2. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  3. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  4. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane scores court victory over parliamentary impeachment process South Africa

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail