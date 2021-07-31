COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | In the past week, the Western Cape reported the highest weekly Covid-19 incidence risk: NICD
July 31 2021 - 09:00
In the past week, the Western Cape reported the highest weekly incidence risk (229.2 cases per 100 000 persons), followed by the Gauteng (154.3 cases per 100 000 persons), the North West (135.4 cases per 100 000 persons), and the Northern Cape (133.9 cases per 100 000 persons) pic.twitter.com/I2yLHP78P5— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 30, 2021