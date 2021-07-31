Retirement village ordered to pay up after trying to avoid refunding couple's cash

A retirement village's refusal to refund residents when they left was part of a well-organised scheme to confuse vulnerable older people, a lawyer has told the Johannesburg high court.

Advocate Avasthi Kolloori made the allegation while fighting for a R747,458 loan repayment due to a couple who gave up their life right at Wilgeheuwel retirement village in Roodepoort, on the West Rand.

The village was sued by the executor of the estates of Pieter and Yvonne van Rooyen, who died after relinquishing their unit in 2019 and reclaiming the loan that secured it.

Acting judge Stuart Wilson agreed with Kolloori, who appeared on behalf of executor Johanna Hageman, that the retirement village's approach was “certainly consistent” with a scheme to confuse elderly people.

“But I need not go as far as Ms Kolloori pressed,” Wilson said in his judgment on Tuesday.

He said Wilgeheuwel had not clarified its claim that the party which should have been sued was Belvedere Trust. “It has offered no logical explanation ... of why Belvedere would owe anything to anyone involved in this matter,” said Wilson.