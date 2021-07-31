Study: Black men in SA are going up in the world ... by nearly 1cm every decade

Compared to heights reported in 1971 in the South African Medical Journal, “adult black males are now on average 3.8cm taller”, according to a team lead by paediatrician Nonhle Ngcobo.

The 205 black males in her study were 170.7cm by the time they stopped growing, compared with 166.9cm in the 1971 group.

No significant changes were found in the heights of black females (158.2cm vs 158.9cm in 1971); white females (163.9cm vs 165.4cm); or white males (175.3cm vs 174.7cm).

Reporting her findings in the SA Journal of Child Health, Ngcobo said the study of growth trends was a way to assess the physical health of populations and highlight social disparities.

Apart from having a normal genotype, “the potential for growth is strongly influenced by socioeconomic, nutritional and health factors”, she said, adding that a 1978 study found that the height and weight of white children began to diverge from their peers by the age of two.

“The poorest growth was seen among rural black children and the best among urban white children,” said Ngcobo and colleagues from the SA Medical Research Council/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit.

“The consistent hierarchy, from smallest to largest, was black rural, black urban, mixed ancestry urban, Indian urban and white urban.”