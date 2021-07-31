Teacher who made wife and schoolgirl pregnant simultaneously is fired

A teacher has been fired after a disciplinary hearing was told he made his wife and a schoolgirl pregnant simultaneously.

The man paid for the girl to have an abortion when she was five months pregnant, a Western Cape education department official told the arbitrator who chaired the misconduct hearing.

Arthi Singh-Bhoopchand also heard that at one stage the schoolgirl's father withdrew his complaint against the teacher, named in the finding only as H Jabaar, in return for a payment.

Jabaar did not attend the disciplinary hearing, which considered the former schoolgirl's WhatsApp exchanges with the Cape Town teacher and what Singh-Bhoopchand called “photographs of them together in compromising circumstances”.

The pupil, who was a minor at the time she had the relationship with Jabaar in 2019, also did not attend the Zoom hearing.