COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As Western Cape premier Alan Winde got his jab his province also became the Covid-19 epicentre
August 01 2021 - 12:41
Covid-19 immunisation certificate needed for grade 1 admission in Gauteng, says Lesufi
The grade 1 class of 2022 in Gauteng will be required to provide Covid-19 immunisation certificates to be admitted to schools.
This is according to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who announced this during a press briefing on Sunday. Lesufi said this requirement will apply only to grade 1 pupils.
The Gauteng education department will open online and walk-in admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 pupils for the 2022 school year from August 10.
August 01 2021 - 05:30
Western Cape overtakes Gauteng and becomes Covid-19 epicentre
[WATCH] I just got my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mitchells Plain. #LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/btMculdZGf— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 31, 2021
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde received his first dose of my COVID-19 vaccine at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre (CHC) in Cape Town. @TimesLIVE @alanwinde @WesternCapeGov @HealthZA @COVID_19_ZA #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/O1KopPbpnJ— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) July 31, 2021