COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As Western Cape premier Alan Winde got his jab his province also became the Covid-19 epicentre

01 August 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre in Cape Town on July 31 2021.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

August 01 2021 - 12:41

Covid-19 immunisation certificate needed for grade 1 admission in Gauteng, says Lesufi

The grade 1 class of 2022 in Gauteng will be required to provide Covid-19 immunisation certificates to be admitted to schools.

This is according to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who announced this during a press briefing on Sunday. Lesufi said this requirement will apply only to grade 1 pupils.

The Gauteng education department will open online and walk-in admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 pupils for the 2022 school year from August 10.

August 01 2021 - 05:30

Western Cape overtakes Gauteng and becomes Covid-19 epicentre 

