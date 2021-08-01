COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As Western Cape premier Alan Winde got his jab his province also became the Covid-19 epicentre

August 01 2021 - 12:41

Covid-19 immunisation certificate needed for grade 1 admission in Gauteng, says Lesufi

The grade 1 class of 2022 in Gauteng will be required to provide Covid-19 immunisation certificates to be admitted to schools.

This is according to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who announced this during a press briefing on Sunday. Lesufi said this requirement will apply only to grade 1 pupils.

The Gauteng education department will open online and walk-in admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 pupils for the 2022 school year from August 10.