Church drive-through gets Soweto Covid-19 jab rollout into high gear

It took Bethuel Makwe just 10 minutes to get to Grace Bible church in Soweto and get his Covid-19 jab at a drive-though.

“I came here because a drive-through vaccination is safe and quick. I also do not live far from the church,” Makwe said as he waited to get his jab.

He was one of about 20 drivers waiting in their cars to be vaccinated.

“The idea of having a drive-through vaccination site was good because there are no queues, unlike at big hospitals where a lot of people go,” Makwe said.

He said he had heard from a church member that the site had been set up.

After being vaccinated he was told of potential side-effects and that he would have to wait near the exit for 10 minutes to be observed by another nurse after the jab.