South Africa

Covid-19 cases on the rise in Western Cape and KZN, as Gauteng cases decline

There were 5,575 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, with 1,773 in the Western Cape, the current coronavirus epicentre, 981 in KZN and 1,047 in Gauteng.

02 August 2021 - 20:43 By TimesLIVE
There were 5,575 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Monday.
There were 5,575 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Monday.
Image: 123RF/perig76

The trend of increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continued on Monday.

Figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed that while new cases were declining in many provinces — most noticeably in Gauteng — the trend was significantly upwards in the two coastal provinces.

There were 5,575 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the NICD said at a positivity rate of 21.9%.

Of those cases, 1,773 were in the Western Cape, the current coronavirus epicentre, and 981 were in KZN. There were 1,047 cases recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours.

The seven-day moving average of new Covid-19 cases has shown significant decline in Gauteng, but a continuing worrying increase in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
The seven-day moving average of new Covid-19 cases has shown significant decline in Gauteng, but a continuing worrying increase in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
Image: NICD

The NICD said that health department data showed that 246 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing fatalities to 72,437 to date.

There had also been an increase of 415 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted to 15,710.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Why vaccines, not drugs, are our only possible way out of the pandemic

Theoretically, drug-based protection may be attainable, but the practicalities suggest otherwise
Opinion & Analysis
2 hours ago

We can't say we didn't see vaccine hesitancy coming

The advantage of not being the first at something is that you don't have to reinvent the wheel. Some challenges you can see from a distance. If ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Getting your Covid-19 vaccine is a duty not a right, says Gauteng-based doctor

To date there has been no scientifically robust data that has called to question any of the readily available vaccines, writes Dr Daniel Israel.
Ideas
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  5. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...